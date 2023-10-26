Robust Promotions, a leader in gamification promotions with 17 years of proven results, is introducing its “Proprietary Retailer Program”, designed to attract customers and enhance the guest experience, into the convenience and retail petroleum channel.

“With our history of successes with fast casual and QSR brands we decided to expand our footprint into the c-store space,” said Greg Seei, Founder and CEO. “Our clients have seen some phenomenal results with up to 30% sales increases in eight weeks and have achieved overall ROIs for the same period of 300% to 3,200%.”

PRP is a retailer specific custom platform developed to:

• Increase guest traffic

• Positively influence new loyalty sign-ups

• Impact loyalty retention, and

• Surprise and delight guests

The focused program is completely customizable – it can be a stand-alone program or a complement to existing marketing initiatives. Importantly, game pieces are protected by best-in-class security measures (similar to the lottery) and legal support is part and parcel to working with Robust Promotions.

Just one example of an opportunity utilizing the platform is Robust Promotions’ newly introduced 50/50 Sweepstakes benefiting three winners – the guest, a chosen charity and the retailer. The program is completely self-funded, flexible and legal. One client who is taking advantage of this new offering is National Oil and Gas of Indiana. Trout Moser, President National Oil and Gas, said, “We look forward to working with Robust Promotions and are excited to launch this sweepstakes program in our participating locations starting November 1.”

Other options utilizing PRP include: Scratch and Win, In-Store Instant Win, Fundraisers, Round Up, Employee Incentive, Grand Opening and more.

Greg Seei, Founder/CEO, launched Robust Promotions in 2006. It was the outgrowth of an extensive 18-month collaboration between leading experts in the development and implementation of promotional gaming and incentive marketing programs for restaurant chains and other merchants. Throughout their history they have worked with over 150 brands and run over 500 campaigns.

Their proven systems include prize selection consulting, legal support, licensing, bonding, registration and filing fees, graphic design, high-security printing, collating, prize fulfillment, shipping and promotional support materials.

For more information about Robust Promotions and to view case histories visit: www.robustpromotions.com