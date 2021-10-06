Tanknology Inc. announced that Ric Young has been named Manager of the company’s Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Division. In this capacity, Young will be responsible for the operations of Tanknology’s nationwide Aboveground Storage Tank Testing Group.

With nearly 10 years of industry experience, Young has served Tanknology as AST Sales Manager and Regional Sales Manager for Tanknology’s Southeast and Gulf Coast Divisions. Young is a STI SP001 certified inspector and served as a committee member on the 6th edition if the STI SP001 standard. Young holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Toledo and is based in Tanknology’s Austin, Texas office.

Young replaces Greg Goeks, who retired Sept. 30.

“We are extremely grateful for all Greg has done to grow our AST Division and we wish him the best in his retirement,” said Tanknology CEO Allen Porter. “We feel very fortunate that we were able to promote Ric to fill the position as he is a talented, knowledgeable and dedicated individual with extensive leadership experience. I have no doubt that our AST Division will continue to grow under Ric’s leadership.”

Young can be reached at (800) 292-2214 or via email at ryoung@tanknology.com.