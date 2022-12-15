Between calls to lower greenhouse gas emissions, a global need for cleaner air, and new markets for low carbon fuels, there are many opportunities for ethanol to play an important role in the global energy sphere. Geoff Cooper, President and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, will share his insight on these and other issues as the biofuel keynote speaker at the 2023 Renewable Fuels Summit.

“America’s ethanol producers have a powerful story to tell,” Cooper said. “Whether you’re concerned about jobs and market opportunities in rural communities, clean and sustainable fuel choices in urban cities, or low carbon initiatives, ethanol is an excellent fuel choice to address those concerns and more. We in the industry need to be bold in sharing that story.”

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) represents American ethanol producers and works to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Cooper was named President and CEO of the association in 2018 after serving previously as Executive Vice President.

“Geoff is known as a biofuels leader who can both think outside the box and dig into the nitty gritty details of policy,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw. “We look forward to hearing what Geoff sees happening in 2023 and for decades to come.”

The 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit will take place at the Community Choice Convention Center on February 7, 2023. The Summit is free to attend and open to the public, but registration is required. To register to attend or learn more about the Summit, please visit: IowaRenewableFuelsSummit.org.