The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule change extending Renewable Fuel Standard compliance deadlines for 2019 and later. The following is a statement from Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper:

“It’s long past time for refiners to demonstrate compliance with their 2019 and 2020 renewable volume obligations. There’s no good reason for EPA to kick the can down the road again, which only adds uncertainty and instability to the marketplace. Refiners and the EPA need to respect and meet deadlines, and we likewise call on EPA to immediately publish the long-overdue renewable volume obligations for 2021 and 2022. We had hoped things would be different under this administration, but EPA continues to miss its deadlines and create confusion in the marketplace. The rural economy needs and deserves the market certainty and predictability the Renewable Fuel Standard was intended to provide.”