The Renewable Fuels Association’s annual review of vehicle owner’s manuals and warranty statements indicates that E15 is explicitly approved by the manufacturer for use in approximately 95 percent of model year 2024 cars and light trucks.

“RFA has worked diligently with the auto industry for more than a decade to ensure a smooth market transition to E15, and we are pleased that each year more manufacturers recognize its benefits,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Nearly all cars, SUVs, and pickups on the road today are legally approved to use E15, and just about all new 2024 vehicles carry the manufacturer’s explicit approval of the fuel. Given the emissions and cost savings with E15, we urge Congress and the administration to move quickly to adopt nationwide, year-round use of the blend. It’s better for the air and public health; it’s better for family budgets; and it’s better for the U.S. economy and energy security.”

Greenlighted by EPA for all vehicles built since 2001, consumers are legally permitted to fill up with E15 in 96 percent of vehicles on the road today. New for 2024, Subaru approved the use of E15 in its popular Forester model, completing the manufacturer’s multi-year shift to E15 across the board. Notably, BMW and Mini continue to approve the use of gasoline containing up to 25 percent ethanol (E25)in their vehicles.

Still, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, and Volvo do not specifically list E15 as an approved fuel. The light-duty internal combustion vehicles produced by those three automakers collectively make up almost 6 percent of total U.S. sales. Their failure to endorse E15 use leaves air quality and climate benefits on the table, Cooper said.

Currently, consumers can access E15 at over 3,200 gas stations, with significant expansion on the horizon, since the Biden administration has made another $450 million available in the Inflation Reduction Act for higher-blend fueling infrastructure. Click here for locations and a price tracker, and click here for more information on E15.