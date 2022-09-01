On August 29, 2022, the Monday before the Labor Day weekend, the regular gasoline retail price averaged $3.83 per gallon (gal) across the United States, an increase of 69 cents/gal (22%) from the same time in 2021. The retail gasoline price has decreased by $1.18/gal since it peaked in mid-June 2022 and has fallen every week since June 13, according to our Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update (Figure 1). The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to the summer driving season, when gasoline demand is usually at its highest in the United States.

Because people traveled less during the COVID-19 pandemic, gasoline demand decreased significantly in 2020. Demand increased in 2021, contributing to rising crude oil and gasoline prices over the course of that year. In 2022, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine contributed to even higher gasoline price increases, as sanctions on Russia’s crude oil and petroleum product exports reduced the global availability of petroleum products such as motor gasoline and diesel fuel. When adjusted for inflation, prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Tighter global crude oil supplies and constraints on refiner capacity have contributed to reduced fuel availability and higher gasoline prices in 2022. As a result, gasoline inventories have remained below the five-year (2017–2021) low since May (Figure 2). Between June and July, decreasing prices most likely reflected increasing gasoline inventories. However, between July and August, gasoline inventories decreased as lower refinery runs in the Midwest and on the West Coast have contributed to less gasoline production. U.S. gasoline inventories typically decrease during the summer as a result of strong demand, and as summer ends, we expect a seasonal decrease in gasoline demand beginning in September. Refinery production of gasoline is also likely to decrease in September and October because refiners typically perform maintenance during the fall season.

Crude oil prices usually contribute around half of the total price of gasoline, and high crude oil prices have led to high gasoline prices this summer. From February to April of this year, higher crude oil prices accounted for about 60% of the retail gasoline price (Figure 3). Increasing crude oil production from both international and U.S. domestic producers—partially in response to high crude oil prices, less crude oil imports into China, and broad concerns about a potential economic downturn in July—put downward pressure on crude oil prices. In response, the Brent crude oil price decreased again to under $100 per barrel in August.