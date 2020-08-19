Republic Services and energy partners Aria Energy and bp announced the startup of a landfill-gas-to-renewable-natural-gas (RNG) project at South Shelby Landfill. The project directly supports Republic’s commitment to send 50 percent more landfill gas to beneficial reuse by 2030.

South Shelby Landfill is one of 189 active, modern-day landfills managed by Republic Services, the second-largest recycling and waste services provider in the country. Aria operates the project, processing and purifying biogas from the landfill into RNG. bp will transport the RNG into the interstate natural gas pipeline grid and market it to renewable energy customers. This is Aria and bp’s fourth RNG project at a Republic Services landfill.

“The South Shelby RNG project upholds our ongoing commitment to converting low carbon fuel sources like landfill gas into clean, useful renewable energy for vehicles, homes and businesses,” said Richard DiGia, Aria Energy president and chief executive officer.

With a production capacity of 4,000 MMBtu per day, the South Shelby RNG facility can produce the equivalent of nearly 33,250 gallons of gasoline daily. Across the country, Republic is involved with 69 landfill gas projects.

“Renewable energy is a key element of Republic Services’ long-term sustainability platform,” said Pete Keller, Republic Services vice president of recycling and sustainability. “We are committed to sending 50 percent more biogas to beneficial reuse in the next 10 years, and projects like South Shelby Landfill will help us meet that goal.”

Landfill gas, or biogas, is produced naturally as waste decomposes. The South Shelby RNG project processes the landfill gas into low-carbon RNG, which is an upgraded, methane-rich product that can be used to fuel natural gas vehicle fleets, such as Republic’s collection trucks. Use of this low-carbon fuel results in approximately 50 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than from equivalent gasoline or diesel fueled vehicles. The project and purchase of the RNG fuel support federal Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS).

“Expanding our renewable natural gas portfolio supports bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner since it further reduces the carbon intensity of our products and can help local governments and cities lower their carbon footprint,” said Sean Reavis, senior vice president, bp low carbon trading.

To learn more about Republic’s Blue Planet® sustainability platform or to view the latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.