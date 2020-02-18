PGA golfer and golfing commentator Gary McCord will deliver the Industry Luncheon keynote address at M-PACT 2020, the premier energy and convenience industry tradeshow in the Midwest. The regional tradeshow, which annually draws nearly 4,500 participants to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will take place March 24-26, 2020. The keynote luncheon featuring McCord is slated for Wednesday, March 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“Life is full of ups and downs, good and bad, but it wouldn’t be fun any other way.” Living his life by this optimistic philosophy, Gary McCord persisted through years of mediocrity before finding great success in many aspects of the world of golf. An outstanding player, announcer, instructor, author, speaker, and even actor, Gary McCord has become a golf celebrity. He brings his characteristic wit to M-PACT for a luncheon address that won’t disappoint.

McCord is well-known for enduring 23 years and 422 tournaments on the PGA Tour without nabbing a single victory. A man of good humor, he boasted a “NO WINS” license plate for years to poke fun at his own less-than-glamorous career as a professional golfer. McCord pursued other avenues of golf and found himself at home in the world of broadcasting with a thirty-three-year career providing color commentary on golf for CBS. Fans and critics alike praised him for his knowledgeable perspective, refreshing humor, and sometimes irreverent wit towards a game that is known for taking itself too seriously.

McCord also established himself as a talented author. The fourth edition of his best-selling instructional manual Golf for Dummies was released in January 2011. And McCord delighted fans with his autobiographical collection, Just a Range Ball in a Box of Titleists. Non-golfers might recognize McCord for his appearance in the Kevin Costner movie, Tin Cup, in which McCord played himself and served as a technical director.

“We are thrilled to welcome iconoclast Gary McCord as our keynote speaker at the M-PACT 2020 Industry Luncheon,” said Brian Clark, Executive Director of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. “McCord’s great sense of humor, gift for optimism and entrepreneurial spirit will resonate M-PACT attendees. His stories of persistence and knowledgeable insights from the world of golf translate perfectly to the business world to help inspire attendees in their daily challenges. We look forward to the lessons he brings to the M-PACT luncheon.”

The Industry Luncheon Keynote presentation is a ticketed event. Admission to the luncheon is not included in the price of registration. For more information, to purchase luncheon tickets and to learn more about the Midwest’s energy and convenience event of the year, visit www.m-pact.org.