Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, has teamed up with Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop, to offer fleets and commercial truck drivers an enhanced experience when paying for fuel.

Offering a completely digital fuel purchasing experience when paying directly at Maverik pumps, Relay helps drivers get back on the road quickly. Drivers also benefit from significant fuel discounts, with prices and route planning options conveniently listed in Relay’s mobile app. In addition to the modern, efficient, and reliable diesel fuel payments experience now available at Maverik, Relay’s network of truck drivers will also enjoy its delicious food, clean stops, incredible service, and great values in store.

“We continue to rapidly expand our diesel fuel solution, bringing our digital payments to more truck stops and convenience stores throughout the country,” said Relay’s CEO Ryan Droege. “This partnership gives our drivers additional options to seamlessly pay at the pump no matter their route. We’re especially excited to partner with a brand like Maverik since they prioritize service and the truck driver customer experience in the same way we do.”

When paying with Relay, fleets will be able to utilize Relay’s negotiated discount or retain any pre-negotiated discounts they’ve put in place with Maverik. Additional benefits include Relay’s contactless technology, route planning, controls, transparent fees, and access to Relay’s 24/7 U.S.-based customer support.

“Maverik is committed to delivering the best experience to our over-the-road customers on their road trip adventure,” said Kerby Cate, Director of Commercial Fuels Marketing at Maverik. “Teaming up with Relay allows our current commercial customers to take advantage of its digital and convenient product, while also inviting Relay’s driver network, who may be new to Maverik, to enjoy our best-in-class locations and save at the pump.”

Relay first introduced its digital payment solution in 2019 to eliminate long delays that forced drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations at warehouses. Fleets eagerly adopted the industry-leading platform, gaining increases to hours of service as well as efficiencies throughout the supply chain. Relay’s payment network has continued to expand rapidly, allowing fleets nationwide to make seamless over-the-road payments. Today, Relay is trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops.

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit relaypayments.com. For more information about Maverik and to find nearby locations, visit maverik.com.