PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries, announced Refuelling Solutions has chosen PDI Logistics Cloud to support its fuel delivery operation. PDI’s next-generation logistics software delivers a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that will enable the Australia-based fuel distributor to reduce its technology footprint and increase real-time operational visibility and control.

Refuelling Solutions, trading as Mini-Tankers and Maxi-Tankers, became a PDI customer following the software company’s 2018 acquisition of TouchStar Group. Today’s announcement comes after an extensive search by the fuel distributor to find a holistic solution that included advanced planning and dispatching, mobile capabilities, forecasting, telematics, compliance and analytics.

“We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking company that employs innovative technology to help optimize our supply chain and deliver great customer service,” said Tony Hartin, Managing Director, Refuelling Solutions. “We needed a solution that could support our growing business. PDI’s consistent commitment to our success combined with the capabilities in their latest logistics software made them the best partner for us now and in the future.”

PDI’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region began a few years ago with several strategic acquisitions. Since then, the software company has continued investing in developing industry-specific, cloud-based solutions across its broad solutions portfolio. As PDI Logistics Cloud becomes broadly available, carriers will have access to a scalable, end-to-end solution to optimize and manage every part of their business.

“Refuelling Solutions has been part of the PDI customer family for several years, and we’re excited to see that relationship grow and expand in the coming years,” said Sid Gaitonde, senior vice president and general manager, Logistics Solutions, PDI. “More than ever, companies like Refuelling Solutions need technology to help them adapt in real-time to rapidly changing market conditions, maximize their margins and satisfy their customers. PDI is committed to being a trusted partner to businesses in the APAC region and around the world.”