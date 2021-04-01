RDM Industrial Electronics, Inc. is the new, exclusive North American distributor for Defender One® pump security products. Defender One® products include retrofit alarm kits for fuel dispensers to protect stations against fuel theft with in-dispenser security and a built-in siren. Defender One® products are UL listed and US patented to deactivate a breached dispenser without cutting power to the pump.

RDM Industrial Electronics is an industry’s leading remanufacturer of petroleum electronic equipment. RDM specializes in circuit boards, intercoms, displays, printers, card readers, motors, keypads and overlays, POS systems, consoles, tank monitors, and probes with new replacement products available. Located in North Carolina, Colorado, Florida and Indiana.

https://www.rdm.net/

Contact RDM: 800.282.5183