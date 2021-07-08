RDM Industrial Electronics, Inc. has acquired the assets of competitor, Colorado Petroleum Rebuilders, Inc., a remanufacturer of petroleum electronic

equipment.

Customers will be uninterrupted by the acquisition due to the similar nature of the companies and RDM’s existing Lakewood, Colorado branch location at 883 Parfet St. Suite 3G Lakewood,

CO 80215. RDM is excited to work with CPR’s customers and expand their business in the Western US. Remanufacturing will be moved to existing RDM locations.

About RDM Industrial Electronics, Inc.

RDM Industrial Electronics is the industry’s leading remanufacturer of petroleum electronic equipment and premier manufacturer of RDM Intercoms. RDM specializes in circuit boards, intercoms, displays, printers, card readers, motors, keypads and overlays, POS systems, consoles, tank monitors, and probes with new replacement products available. Located in North Carolina,

Colorado, Florida, Indiana, and Texas. Our mission is to provide our customers five-star quality products & customer service with the quickest delivery in the industry. To learn more about RDM’s products, services, and locations, please visit www.rdm.net