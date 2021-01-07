Following the launch last October of OverDryve8 Pro II – the next generation of its powerful, top-end trucking device – Rand McNally today announced the availability of the OverDryve 7 Pro II. Just like its larger-screened predecessor, the OverDryve7 Pro II is designed for best-in-class navigating, playing SiriusXM radio, recording dash cam footage, calling and texting hands-free, browsing the web, and more.

The new device, with a vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen, is powered by Rand Navigation 2.0 – the industry’s leading navigation built specifically for professional drivers. The 2.0 platform, which debuted last year, includes more truck-specific routes than other providers as well as innovative data overlays to help drivers with the business of trucking.

Beyond navigation, the OverDryve 7 Pro II has been redesigned with upgraded processing power to be three times faster than the first-generation device. After months of testing and refinements, the new OverDryve 7 Pro II is fast, fully featured, and rock solid.

Key features of the OverDryve 7 Pro include:

A vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen ;

; Rand Navigation 2.0 featuring advanced truck routing, a modern, clean interface, and striking, easy to see visuals such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks. The new mapping includes improved routing that is optimized with sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing;

featuring advanced truck routing, a modern, clean interface, and striking, easy to see visuals such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks. The new mapping includes that is optimized with sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing; A fully adjustable dash cam with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings;

with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings; Built-in SiriusXM ® radio with the first 3 months of service free;

radio with the first 3 months of service free; An upgraded, stronger magnetic mount that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve 7 Pro through any Bluetooth speaker;

that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve 7 Pro through any speaker; Dedicated digital signal processing for greater audio clarity on calls;

on calls; Significantly more battery capacity and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics;

and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics; Live traffic , current fuel prices , and weather conditions down the road.* The information is presented with dynamic overlays – vs. a text listing – that can be adjusted according to driver preference to render the right balance of opacity to reveal the mapping underneath

, current , and conditions down the road.* The information is presented with dynamic overlays – vs. a text listing – that can be adjusted according to driver preference to render the right balance of opacity to reveal the mapping underneath Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs;

such as mileage and fuel logs; ELD-readiness with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board;

with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board; And, safety features such as voice assistance and hands-free calling and texting.**

The OverDyve 7 Pro II is the latest product in the company’s line of dedicated in-cab devices to be moved to the Rand Navigation 2.0 platform. The Chicago-based company also is offering the navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.

The OverDryve 7 Pro II is available at travel center locations, online retailers, and at store.randmcnally.com.

To learn more, go to randmcnally.com/OverDryvePro2

*Wi-Fi connection required

**When connected to an iOS or Android smart phone