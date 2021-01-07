Following the launch last October of OverDryve8 Pro II – the next generation of its powerful, top-end trucking device – Rand McNally today announced the availability of the OverDryve 7 Pro II. Just like its larger-screened predecessor, the OverDryve7 Pro II is designed for best-in-class navigating, playing SiriusXM radio, recording dash cam footage, calling and texting hands-free, browsing the web, and more.
The new device, with a vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen, is powered by Rand Navigation 2.0 – the industry’s leading navigation built specifically for professional drivers. The 2.0 platform, which debuted last year, includes more truck-specific routes than other providers as well as innovative data overlays to help drivers with the business of trucking.
Beyond navigation, the OverDryve 7 Pro II has been redesigned with upgraded processing power to be three times faster than the first-generation device. After months of testing and refinements, the new OverDryve 7 Pro II is fast, fully featured, and rock solid.
Key features of the OverDryve 7 Pro include:
- A vibrant, high-definition 7-inch screen;
- Rand Navigation 2.0 featuring advanced truck routing, a modern, clean interface, and striking, easy to see visuals such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks. The new mapping includes improved routing that is optimized with sophisticated connected features, such as real-time, traffic-influenced routing;
- A fully adjustable dash cam with loop recording and an integrated G sensor to create optimal recordings;
- Built-in SiriusXM® radio with the first 3 months of service free;
- An upgraded, stronger magnetic mount that supports tethering to enable playing audio from OverDryve 7 Pro through any Bluetooth speaker;
- Dedicated digital signal processing for greater audio clarity on calls;
- Significantly more battery capacity and more powerful processors for faster routing and smoother graphics;
- Live traffic, current fuel prices, and weather conditions down the road.* The information is presented with dynamic overlays – vs. a text listing – that can be adjusted according to driver preference to render the right balance of opacity to reveal the mapping underneath
- Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs;
- ELD-readiness with the Rand McNally DriverConnect app on board;
- And, safety features such as voice assistance and hands-free calling and texting.**
The OverDyve 7 Pro II is the latest product in the company’s line of dedicated in-cab devices to be moved to the Rand Navigation 2.0 platform. The Chicago-based company also is offering the navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.
The OverDryve 7 Pro II is available at travel center locations, online retailers, and at store.randmcnally.com.
To learn more, go to randmcnally.com/OverDryvePro2
*Wi-Fi connection required
**When connected to an iOS or Android smart phone