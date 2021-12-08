PSD Codax, part of ICS and OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, global leaders in vehicle wash and payment solutions technology, welcomes Mark Byard as the new Manager of Business Development

In this role, Byard will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavian markets, as well as overseeing PSD Codax’s growth in the European market.

Prior to joining PSD Codax, Byard was the Business Development Manager and Head of Sales for Kärcher Wash Systems, where he was responsible for overseeing business growth and key accounts. Before joining Kärcher Wash Systems, Byard held a variety of roles in the car wash industry from engineer to technical service manager to installation manager.

“Mark has a level of experience, background and connection to the vehicle wash market that we find most beneficial to help understand and respond to our customers’ requirements,” said Rob Deal, Vice President of Corporate Sales for ICS. “His depth of experience is exactly what we have been looking for as we expand our business development efforts to continue our growth. We are excited for the future and look forward to the impact Mark will bring to our customers.”

“Over the last few years, the customer needs have changed and the requirement for contactless payment at the wash bay entrance has been a regular request,” said Byard. “I’m excited to join PSD Codax and be a part of offering vehicle wash operators the solutions they need to help increase profits by providing a seamless wash experience with the latest in payment system technology.”