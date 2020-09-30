Propel Fuels has been named a top-four global energy brand by the CHARGE Energy “World’s Best Green Brand” Awards. Propel Fuels has created a new consumer category in the multi-billion dollar retail fuel industry, redefining customer loyalty, and disrupting monopolistic fossil fuel brands. Propel has established the leading low carbon brand in the United States through unparalleled consumer innovation in technology and brand.

The CHARGE Awards celebrate global excellence in brand strategy. The awards are judged by a panel of global energy experts, with rigorous qualification standards, including direct surveys conducted with brand customers. Complete information on the 2020 CHARGE Awards is available at charge.events/charge-awards.

“Thank you to CHARGE for the recognition of our efforts to offer a dynamic new brand experience for fuel consumers,” said Rob Elam, CEO of Propel. “Consumers have the same expectations for a fuel brand as any other product, we recognize this, and we work hard to meet today’s consumers where they are.”

As a new fuel company that closely aligns with its customers’ values, Propel has become the leading low carbon consumer brand with 90% customer loyalty – in an industry where just 8% of customers make purchasing decisions based on brand. Propel’s network of “Clean Fuel Points” provides access to low carbon fuels, better value and extraordinary customer service.

Propel is building its low carbon retail network throughout California—one of the largest fuel markets in the world—and beyond. The low carbon platform enables insight into low carbon customer values, behaviors and demographics. With over 3 million customer transactions, Propel leads innovation in the world’s most important carbon market. Every day, Propel’s community expands to include new drivers and vehicle fleets that share in the company’s passion for progress.