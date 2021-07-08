The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) launched a new identity for propane that signals a seismic change in how to view this reliable energy source. The new brand, PROPANE Energy for Everyone, highlights propane’s role in ensuring energy equity and reducing carbon emissions.

“Americans are beginning to appreciate the value of propane in a wider energy mix after seeing the vulnerabilities of the electric grid in Texas and California and around the country,” says PERC President and CEO Tucker Perkins. “Propane is clean, affordable, and available right now. Unlike the electric grid, it does not require trillions of dollars in infrastructure investment that will create a burden on those who can least afford it. Propane offers solutions for climate, health, and equity.”

The PROPANE Energy for Everyone brand was created by PERC’s newly selected creative agency of record, Elevation Advertising, after a competitive review. It is rolling out to propane industry partners in anticipation of consumer and market-specific campaigns this fall.

“As we familiarized ourselves with the energy sector as part of the competitive review, we realized that propane has a remarkable story that’s not being told,” says Elevation’s co-founder and executive creative director, Aaron Dotson. “Propane is part of a clean energy mix that complements other renewable systems to help reduce carbon emissions today, right now. With the national energy conversation shifting more toward sustainable solutions every day, it’s the perfect time to share propane’s story.”

The PROPANE Energy for Everyone brand was the top performer in testing with homeowners, business owners, energy influencers, and propane professionals. Millions of Americans use propane for heat, hot water, cooking, and power generation at home and at work. It is also a popular fuel for school buses, emergency first-responder equipment, high-end restaurants, remote farms, and countless other applications.

“That’s why propane is energy for everyone,” adds Dotson. “Because everyone deserves access to energy. Everyone.”

“The Pro-Energy Icon that forms part of the logo is designed to recall the many users and uses of propane,” Dotson says. “But it’s also calling to mind a stylized landscape of the cleaner world it’s helping to create.”

The new brand platform is being introduced to national propane providers and state associations with video, direct mail, and marketing collateral that they can use to communicate the benefits of propane to their customers.

“The many propane industry volunteers who helped us choose a new agency and develop the new brand proved themselves to be extremely strategic thinkers,” says Erin Hatcher, senior vice president of marketing and communications at PERC. “With their help, Elevation accomplished an incredible amount of thoughtful work in a short amount of time. We’re excited to be forming this partnership as we continue to educate people about the many benefits of clean propane, the energy for everyone.”