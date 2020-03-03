Following the recent spate of commitments to clean energy solutions by multiple high-profile U.S. industry leaders, including Amazon and Delta Airlines, officials at the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) are lauding the announcements and encouraging other companies to join PERC’s commitment to propane.

“We are thrilled to see the news headlines of industry leaders like Amazon and Delta Airlines making a promise to Americans and citizens across the globe that the future of energy should be clean,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC. “The Propane Council supports these efforts and is working to educate businesses, and state and local leaders how propane can be a part of clean energy solutions today and in the future.”

By using propane or renewable propane in place of diesel and gasoline, thousands of companies like Amazon and Delta Airlines across the U.S. could drastically reduce emissions in their vehicle fleets, airport shuttles, material handling and ground support equipment that cause pollution and increase greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, stated PERC.

Propane is already an integral part of the larger clean energy solution playing out across the United States as the future of energy continues to get more attention. It is being used throughout the United States in homes, industry, agriculture and transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nitrogen oxides (NOx), which are two of the building blocks of ground level ozone, or smog.

“Increasing the use of propane is a solution that can be implemented by companies today that will have a positive impact on the climate,” Perkins said. “It’s better for the environment, but it is also an affordable energy source, so businesses can cost-effectively commit to reduce emissions and improve the health of our communities in the process.”

