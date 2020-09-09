The COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate economic and social life, inevitably causing great difficulty to industry events. The organisers of UNITI expo assume that the virus will continue to force severe restrictions until next year. If the situation deteriorates, it could even lead to a short-term ban on events.

As the leading trade fair for the retail petroleum and car wash industries in Europe with exhibitors and visitors from over 120 countries, UNITI expo thrives on encounters, personal discussions and meetings of industry representatives from all over the world. Social distancing, travel restrictions and the fear for the health and safety of the participants would damage the quality of the event.

“As we give the health and safety of all participants and the known high quality of the fair in all its components the highest priority, we have decided with a heavy heart to postpone UNITI expo to May 2022. According to all serious forecasts, the pandemic will be defeated by then and normal economic and social life will be possible again” says Elmar Kühn, Managing Director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH.

With this early decision and the choice of a safe alternative date, the organisers want to offer all participants maximum planning security and protect them from further risks. A final event date is to be announced before the end of September.

Further, constantly updated information for exhibitors and visitors can be found at www.uniti-expo.com.