Since the Propane Logistics Analysis Network (PLAN) launched in late 2019, more than 2,300 wait times have been reported at supply points around the country with over 4,100 users.

During the widespread arctic blast of February 2021, PLAN provided crucial information to getting hours of service relief covering 34 states. This shows how important it is to continue to use PLAN to demonstrate the length of wait times at supply points around the country.

This year, there is a 1,000% increase in the number of users viewing PLAN versus December 2021. Submitting a report of a wait time is more helpful than just viewing a wait time; it illustrates the demands to the industry. As trucks arrive at locations wait times will change and reporting the change in wait times will help everyone.

PLAN relies on people like you: marketers, drivers, dispatchers, terminal managers and wholesalers. It takes less than a minute to submit a wait time from your mobile device or desktop computer. Your use of PLAN will encourage others to use it too.

NPGA developed PLAN with the support of NPGA’s Propane Supply & Logistics Committee and with the assistance of industry members and state and regional propane associations. PLAN is available online at https://plan.npga.org and through an update to the NPGAction app. To get the NPGAction app, visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Please note PLAN does not represent supply levels, pricing or other market variables and may be subject to error.

With your help and continued use, this tool will grow and provide timely information to the industry. Please contact us at plan@npga.org with any questions.