The Pinnacle Corporation (www.pinncorp.com), a leader in point-of-sale, loyalty shopper engagement solutions and cloud mobile platform products for retail convenience stores, announced it has completed and certified the integration between the Pinnacle Palm POS™ point-of sale and NBS payment processing host for compliance with AFD EMV for contact chip card card transactions.

Live site testing will begin at multiple locations soon. Pinnacle’s Palm POS with NBS provides petro retailers with the highest level of protection available against card-present data fraud and will accept EMV chip-cards for outdoor transactions using the Gilbarco FlexPay II terminal.

“Development and rollout of AFD EMV POS and payment solutions for our clients continues at a rapid pace and we are happy to achieve this milestone with NBS,” said Mike Vaughn, VP Software & Services at Pinnacle. “For existing Palm POS clients, no new POS hardware is required. And the upgrade to the POS and NBS software can even be installed remotely, which during this challenging time of social distancing concerns is a huge benefit to their support teams.”