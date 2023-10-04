The Pinnacle Corporation, aleader in cloud platform products, including point-of-sale, self-checkout, and loyalty shopper engagement solutions for retail convenience stores, announced today a new partnership with Ignite Retail to give retailers the ultimate technology ecosystem that will revolutionize their business long into the future, while enhancing their customers’ convenience journey.

The Affiniti Cloud Platform (www.affiniti.cloud) offers a complete range of POS offerings, including: a front counter POS attended checkout with proven Pinnacle EPS technology, self-checkout, including cash management through the same EPS technology, in-store kiosk food ordering with optional cash and electronic payment, and mobile ordering with wallet payment.

The Affiniti Cloud architecture is a platform for all front of the house applications – POS, Mobile App, Mobile Ordering, Self-Checkout, Kiosk, and much more. Built for retailers focused on speed of service, convenience, customer engagement and personalization; Affiniti Cloud POS is a holistic front counter experience, integrated with loyalty and shopper engagement tools, consumer mobile applications and foodservice capabilities. Benefits? Lower upfront costs, faster deployment and integration of new features, data security offered by Cloud systems, and the ease of software maintenance and updates… just to name a few.

Through this partnership with Ignite Retail, Affiniti Cloud POS integrates seamlessly with Ignite’s back office, Profit Central, Loyalty Engine, and the Epiphany datalakehouse analytics suite for convenience stores and retail.

“For over 30 years, Pinnacle has been committed to forming strong relationships with our clients and partners and providing convenience retailers flexible, customizable, scalable software solutions that expand with your technological requirements. We continue to be dedicated to the development of industry leading technology to automate convenience organizations from end-to-end, keeping retailers ahead of their competition,” said Bob Johnson, CEO of The Pinnacle Corporation. “Our partnership with Ignite Retail represents a new revolutionary technology platform for the convenience industry, offering retailers a complete end-end solution to drive their business and engage their customers.”

Please stop by the Pinnacle Booth #3814 or the Ignite Booth #3621 at the NACS Show in Atlanta.