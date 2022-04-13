Families in Ukraine as well as those who have already fled the country will soon receive additional and much-needed assistance on behalf of Pilot Company, its team members and guests who came together to raise a total of $1,153,000 for Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

This amount includes 100% of the donations collected from guests who rounded up their purchase* at more than 650 participating U.S. travel centers and restaurants, and an additional $100,000 gift from Pilot Company.

“The devastation in Ukraine is heartbreaking,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. “We’ve seen how our round-up giving campaigns can quickly make a difference thanks to the support of our team members and guests, and we are again in amazement of their generosity and compassion. This $1 million will help Save the Children meet the urgent and growing needs of children and families in Ukraine and the region. Thank you to everyone who joined us in this critical effort and to Save the Children for providing lifesaving assistance to the people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.”

Save the Children is providing relief for children and families inside Ukraine as well as in neighboring countries through delivering food, water, hygiene kits, voucher assistance, and other humanitarian programs. The organization aims to reach 10 million children and their families impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Donations to Save the Children help make possible their ability to provide essential assistance, such as:

$50 can provide 10 warm, cozy blankets to children displaced from their homes

$100 helps supply a month's worth of nutrition food to a family in crisis

$175 can provide five families with emergency shelter materials

“Save the Children is extremely grateful for Pilot Company’s support in response to the devastating crisis in Ukraine,” said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer, Save the Children. “The funds raised will enable us to distribute critical emergency supplies and where possible, establish safe spaces for children, ultimately helping protect impacted children and families in Ukraine and neighboring countries.”

More information on Save the Children is available at https://www.savethechildren.org/. To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.