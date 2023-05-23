The busy summer travel season kicks off with National Road Trip Day on May 26, the Friday before Memorial Weekend, and Pilot Flying J is revving up to make it a 10 out of 10 summer for travelers with a $10,000 giveaway*, special offers and must-try road trip foods.

According to AAA, more than 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, with the bulk of travelers choosing to drive to their destination. In honor of National Road Trip Day, Pilot Flying J is fueling summer travels with a $10,000 giveaway* from May 22-31 with daily chances to win $1,000 Pilot Flying J gift cards. To enter to win, visit Pilot Flying J’s Facebook each day of the giveaway to share road trip photos and favorites.*

“Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and take in the sights, and Pilot Flying J is ready to help travelers make the most of their adventures with special deals this summer,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. “Wherever you are heading, there’s a Pilot or Flying J along the way to fill up and refresh with plenty of options to make everyone in the car happy.”

From May 22 – September 5, 2023, travelers can save 10 cents off every gallon of gas at more than 800 participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 travel centers.

To satisfy those road trip cravings, Pilot Flying J is adding to its menu of made-in-house foods with new items, such as “The Big Dog” – a half-pound, all-beef, footlong hot dog roped in fresh pizza dough and topped with garlic butter – and its new cheesy breadsticks launching June 6. Other seasonal items include Nashville Hot Chicken wings, corn chowder soup, and fresh-cut fruit with watermelon, grapes, and cantaloupe.

Pilot Flying J is also hiring 10,000 new team members this summer for a variety of roles across the country.