Pilot Flying J announced today the company will transition to a new corporate name as Pilot Company. The introduction of Pilot Company signals a milestone for the business and sets the stage for future growth. Pilot Company will serve as an umbrella that captures the total portfolio of the business as it continues to expand its retail and energy operations.

Pilot Company will create synergy across the company’s growing family of brands and services. This update also helps team members who work across the company’s expanding number of travel center brands and energy division to operate as one team working together to achieve success.

“The work our team has put into our 60-plus year legacy has prepared us for what’s ahead as we set out to advance our next phase of growth,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “We are an innovative company that is the leader in the supply and distribution of fuel in North America. As the industry evolves, it’s important that we do as well. We must continue to expand our business and develop more capabilities that enable us to successfully serve our team members and guests. Pilot Company is another step in our company’s bright future.”

The company will introduce a new logo with a nod to the company’s legacy. It will symbolize the first Pilot gas station, recognizing the significance of its strong history as the company evolves moving forward.

Haslam, along with his entire leadership team, will work together to pursue the vision for Pilot Company. To achieve this, Pilot Company is focused on investing in its people and technology, while growing its retail network and the energy business.

Pilot Company’s family of brands work together across all areas of the business to supply the fuel, resources and services its customers and guests need to keep commerce moving.