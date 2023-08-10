Pilot Flying J is celebrating professional truck drivers who go the extra mile with the return of its annual Road Warrior contest. The $30,000 Road Warrior contest rewards three professional drivers who go above and beyond to keep America moving. Three winners will be selected with cash prizes, including $15,000 for the grand prize winner, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place.

From Aug. 7-21, 2023, the nation’s leading network of travel centers invites nominations of highway heroes for the chance to be named the 2023 Road Warrior. Submissions should highlight the driver’s contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, community involvement, miles driven and other meaningful stories about the hardworking nominee. To enter*, visit the Road Warrior contest page at pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior and submit a nomination.

“Every year, we look forward to hearing the stories of legendary drivers who make a difference in our industry and their communities, paving the way for millions,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. “We are honored to recognize and celebrate these individuals and are eager to find out who will be our 2023 Road Warriors.”

Last year’s grand prize winner was David Sweetman, a U.S. Army veteran with over 50 years and five million accident-free miles behind the wheel. Learn more about Sweetman’s contribution to the trucking industry and last year’s second and tied third place winners, Jeffrey Thomas, Greg Hepner and Ron Rigdon, in this article.

To nominate a professional driver, view the official contest rules and learn more about the Road Warrior contest, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior. Winners will be announced at the end of September as part of Driver Appreciation Month.