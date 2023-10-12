Pilot Flying J celebrates the winners of its annual Road Warrior contest, which recognizes the hard work, dedication, commitment and sacrifice of professional truck drivers who go the extra mile to keep America moving. After reviewing countless deserving nominations, Pilot Flying J selected Don Crouse of Bruceville, Indiana, as the $15,000 grand prize Road Warrior winner, Robert Palm of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the $10,000 second place winner and Angelique Temple of Ruther Glen, Virginia, as the $5,000 third place winner.

“It was inspiring to read the nominations celebrating professional drivers’ heroism, dedication and selfless acts of kindness,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. “At every turn and with each mile driven, these professional drivers go above and beyond to help people and communities along the way. Thank you and congratulations to Don, Robert and Angelique on this well-deserved recognition of your contributions and many years of driving.”

Crouse, this year’s grand prize winner, has been a professional truck driver for over 50 years and currently drives for Boyd Grain out of Washington, Indiana. As a mentor and advocate for the trucking industry, he has helped guide new drivers into careers over the road. For the last 15 years, Crouse has dedicated time as a volunteer with Wreaths Across America to deliver wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries in several states. He and his wife have started Wreaths Across America ceremonies in six locations across southwestern Indiana.

“Besides being a great driver for over 50 years, Don has gone above and beyond supporting our nation’s veterans through Wreaths Across America, and it’s awesome to see a company like Pilot recognize him for all his selfless efforts. All of us at Boyd Grain are proud to work with Don,” said Logan Graber, co-owner of Boyd Grain.

Palm, a U.S. Army veteran, has been in the trucking industry for over 40 years. Passionate about serving fellow drivers and their families, he founded Truckers Final Mile, an organization designed to reunite drivers and their families in times of crisis. In 2015, Palm and his wife created a new program to support children during their first Christmas after losing a truck driver parent on the highway.

With over 20 years behind the wheel, Temple continues to inspire women in the trucking industry, guide young drivers and dedicate countless hours to helping those in need in her community. Her expertise and commitment to trucking have earned her recognition as a panel member for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and an induction into the Howes Hall of Fame. In 2023, Temple participated in the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy, contributing to the cause of granting more wishes to children with critical illnesses.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J’s 2023 Road Warrior contest and winners, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.