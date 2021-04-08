Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest network of travel centers in North America, announced it will offer a one-time, $75 incentive to team members who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive will be available to all Pilot Company hourly team members, professional drivers and general managers in the United States and Canada.

“Our team members and drivers have been on the front lines keeping our travel centers going and the economy moving since the start of the pandemic,” said Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO. “We are incredibly proud of their dedication to serving our guests and supplying fuel across North America. Now, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, we hope to make it easier for our team members who choose to get vaccinated.”

Pilot Company is not mandating any team members to get the vaccine. On the recommendations of federal and state medical experts, Pilot Company encourages team members to get vaccinated based on the advice of their primary care physician.

As an essential retailer, Pilot Company is committed to keep its team and guest safe, keep its trucks and professional drivers rolling to deliver fuel and keep its travel centers open. Throughout the past year of the pandemic, additional safety, cleaning and sanitizing procedures have been in place.

For more information on the Pilot Company commitment to its guests and team members and its COVID-19 response, please visit pilotflyingj.com/covid-response/.