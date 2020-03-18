In support of the American Heart Association, Pilot Company thanks guests and team members for raising a record-breaking $1,680,237 during this February’s ‘Life is Why We Give’ campaign with a check presentation at a Pilot Travel Center on March 11, 2020. To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

