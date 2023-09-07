Pilot Company is kicking off Driver Appreciation month with exclusive offers all September for free drinks and discounts on meals to thank professional drivers for all they do to keep North America moving. The company will also host a celebration at one of its newly remodeled travel centers in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Professional drivers go the extra mile to keep our economy running,” said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales at Pilot Company. “On behalf of Pilot Company, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the professional drivers out there for your tireless efforts and dedication. We are truly honored to be able to serve you.”

In September, professional drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings through the myRewards Plus app* at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

Three free drinks every week on Pilot coff­ee, fountain drinks, and top-selling beverage brands from the cooler*

Offers on freshly prepared foods each week— including 50% off pizza, burgers, salads, and more*

Food and beverage discounts of 10% for Military or Veteran Pro Drivers (after authentication through ID.me)*

Additional off­ers, including food and beverage buy one get one free deals throughout the month*

Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive an extra bonus point per four liters when they swipe their myRewards® card*

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Pilot Company will also host a community celebration for professional drivers at the Pilot travel center located at 3300 AR-391 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, which was recently remodeled as part of Pilot Company’s New Horizons initiative. Drivers and guests are invited to join the festivities on September 13 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. for a lawn party complete with prize giveaways, refreshments, outdoor games, and music.