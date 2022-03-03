Pilot Company is ramping up its workforce at several Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in peak travel areas across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Currently hiring for 300 new positions in the Southeast, Pilot Company offers team members flexible schedules, training programs and unique perks like free meals, $10 per week health plans and tuition assistance.

Open positions include full-time and part-time hourly and leadership positions in fast food, cashier, deli, facility maintenance and guest services.

“Our company is committed to serving our team members with competitive benefits, stability, training and growth opportunities that help each individual progress in their careers,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “We hope you’ll come and join our growing team, including great opportunities at our Southeast travel locations, to help fuel journeys for millions of people hitting the road this spring and summer.”

Serving the traveling public since 1958, Pilot Company remains dedicated to its people-first culture and promoting a positive workplace. Eligible team members have access to competitive benefits, including:

Weekly pay

401(k)

Paid time off

Paid parental leave

Tuition assistance up to $18,000

$10 /week health plans

/week health plans Professional development & training

Wellness programs

Free meal during shifts for hourly store team members

“I love the way this company takes care of you,” said Brittany McLeod, general manager in training at the Pilot Travel Center in Florence, South Carolina. “If I ever need anything, I know Pilot Company has my back.”

To apply to open positions* and learn more about the Pilot Company’s benefits and culture, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.