In recognition of the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Pilot Company is raising funds through an in-store round-up campaign for Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization actively working to meet the urgent needs of children and their families in Ukraine and the region. Now through April 3rd, visit any of the more than 650 participating company-operated travel centers in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J travel centers and restaurants, to round-up purchases* to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Save the Children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the international crisis in Ukraine,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. “We are deeply saddened by the effects of this conflict and are doing a roundup in our stores to help raise funds for Save the Children that will go towards immediate assistance for Ukrainian children and families. We will be matching up to $100,000 of donations raised as part of our commitment to giving back to our communities on a local and global scale.”

Pilot Company will donate 100% of the funds raised, along with the $100,000 matching contribution, directly to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Save the Children is distributing critical emergency supplies in Ukraine and the region and establishing safe spaces for children where possible. These funds will support their efforts to provide lifesaving relief, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance for children and their families impacted by the conflict.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about. For nearby travel center locations to donate, download the myRewards Plus™ app**. More information on Save the Children is available at https://www.savethechildren.org/.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

**Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions apply.