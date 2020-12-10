Pilot Company has been ranked number one in the large employer category for the Knox News and Knox.biz Top Workplaces 2020 survey and is recruiting new team members across several fields with 120 open positions in Knoxville, Tenn.

“We talk about company culture and values a lot at Pilot Company because we are fostering an environment that puts our team members and guests first,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “Being recognized by our team members as the number one Top Workplace in Knoxville is an incredible honor. It is truly a reflection of their passion and dedication to not only fuel tanks and help keep America moving, but to fuel people as we strive to make everyone’s journey better.”

The collective commitment of the Pilot Company team has been even more apparent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All team members worked together to implement extra safety precautions and sanitation protocols to keep the company’s network of more than 780 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and Pilot Convenience Stores open and ready to serve professional drivers and many others working to support their communities and the country.

Pilot Company continues to grow this nationwide team, hiring motivated and service-oriented individuals in roles from food service to IT, based in Knoxville and locations across the country. The company’s Sales and Support Center headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee currently has 120 open positions in areas including IT, Data Analytics, Guest Services, Help Desk, Logistics, Inside Sales and Warehouse.

At travel center locations nationwide, a variety of roles are open including leadership positions for general managers and regional managers, as well as hourly positions in quick-service restaurants, deli, retail and maintenance. As the sixth largest restaurant operator in North America with more than 400 quick-service restaurants (QSR) at its stores, there are currently more than 100 available QSR/deli positions ranging from leadership to entry level part-time and full-time roles.

Pilot Company offers competitive benefits for full-time and part-time team members and is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Reflective of its people first culture, Pilot Company has been named to the Top Workplaces list every year since 2017, making the jump from third in 2019 to first place in 2020. The Top Workplaces rankings are determined by a third party, Energage, which distributes voluntary surveys to employees that rate multiple metrics of organizational success, including workplace culture. In addition to the Top Workplaces honors, Pilot Company CEO Jimmy Haslam received this year a Special Award for Leadership.

To learn more about the benefits and culture of working at Pilot Company, as well as apply to open positions, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.