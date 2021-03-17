Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities through sports and education by helping to further their programs and efforts. After an unprecedented year, Phillips 66 is recognizing the dedication of Kansas City-area teachers by donating $66,000 to provide critical supplies for their classrooms, including virtual learning materials, books, art supplies and more.

The brand’s Live to the Full Heroes program takes place each year as part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball championships, the longest-running collegiate partnership in history.

“Phillips 66 has been a part of the Kansas City community for nearly a century,” said Sarah Bolding, Senior Director, Brands at Phillips 66. “While we normally honor the efforts of people supporting their communities through basketball, this year we felt it was important to recognize teachers, who have persevered and continue to bring learning, joy and much-needed normalcy to kids every day.”

According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies for their classrooms. This need has only increased as they’ve helped their students create classrooms at home. To help fulfill teacher requests in Kansas City, Phillips 66 is working with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that helps connect teachers across America with donors to fund their classroom projects.

“Phillips 66 has already helped fund over 70 classroom requests in the Kansas City community that have impacted nearly 11,000 students, and there’s still more to come,” said Risa Ward, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at DonorsChoose. “We’re proud to partner with the brand to help give teachers the tools they need to provide a great education for Kansas City students.”

As part of the donation, Phillips 66 has begun fulfilling needs for books, gym equipment, distance learning materials, medicine balls and more. Teachers can create projects at DonorsChoose.org/Phillips66 now through March 14 and donations will be doubled while funds last.