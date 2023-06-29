Phillips 66 announced it will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts all across the state of Texas.

“Phillips 66 has made a true difference today by providing crucial financial support for those suffering losses due to the tornado impact,” said Charles K. Blake, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Texas Gulf Coast Region, American Red Cross. “We are proud to count on partners like Phillips 66 as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need.”

The American Red Cross is responding to several disaster all across Texas, one of them being the EF-3 tornado that hit Perryton on June 15, knocking out power and causing extreme damage across the town. Over 100 people where injured and 3 lives were lost in the tragedy.

“Phillips 66 has been a strong partner of the American Red Cross for many years in the face of disasters, and we’re grateful once again to count on their philanthropic support to help the response efforts for the Perryton tornado,” said Courtney Boudreaux, Interim Regional Chief Development Officer, Texas Gulf Coast Region, American Red Cross. “Our ability to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies could not be made possible without the generosity of our donors.”