CAF Outdoor Cleaning announces that Perry Paganelli is returning to CAF as the Vice President, European Sales. Paganelli will play a key role as CAF continues to expand its position as the leader in forecourt and convenience store cleaning technology across Europe and beyond.

“CAF is excited to have Perry returning to the CAF team,” says CAF CEO Mike Zahajko. “Perry is a logical next step as CAF continues to grow and we further expand our presence across the globe.”

Paganelli returns to CAF after 6 years with PCM Services as the VP of Operations and Parking Lot Services. Prior to Perry’s last stretch with CAF, he accrued 11 years of sales management experience at OPW Fueling Components, a Dover Company. Paganelli also brings multiple years of experience in national sales management roles in the petroleum industry – including sales management and engineering positions with Wayne Division and Mobil Oil Corporation.

“I am extremely excited to re-join the CAF team.” Paganelli continues, “I’m ready to lead an exceptional group of international salespeople to spread the word of CAF’s environmentally friendly, customer-centric and cost-effective outdoor cleaning products.”

Paganelli will lead CAF’s sales team as they continue to roll-out their newest cleaning programs in Europe with a dedicated product lineup that includes EXIMO, FORO, ORUS, OTIS, REACT, and PROTERO. In addition to European expansion, CAF also continues to expand its position as the leader in outdoor cleaning technology with new innovative new products and state-of-the-art training programs.

With this emphasis on products and training, CAF delivers on the message “Clean Stores Sell More” by proving that a clean forecourt helps drive customers into stores to buy more products. Whether your customers have a good or bad experience at your location – in most cases their first interaction your location is the impression they associate with your brand.

CAF currently has partnerships with major U.S. oil customers and retailers. Mystery shop scores and overall forecourt cleanliness across the US have risen 10% in the last 8 years due to an improved focus on the customer experience and rising expectations from foodservice customers. Paganelli and CAF hope to bring these same results to customers across multiple continents.