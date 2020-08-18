Liberty Travel Plazas, a hospitality company based in Scranton, Penn., unveiled their new name and brand identity; the company will be known as Onvo, effective immediately.

The new identity for Onvo includes a new name and logo, a fully redesigned website, tryonvo.com, a refreshed loyalty program, and an updated store design. One of the key elements of the new branding is the company’s new mascot: a bird, also named Onvo. The mascot Onvo is representative of the company’s commitment to providing guests with a friendly, memorable experience, every time.

Chief Business Development Officer and Founder, Andy Aulakh, said of the rebrand: “While our old identity served us well over the past 30+ years, it was time for us to update our brand to something that reflected our dedication to delivering experiences that leave our guests happy and fulfilled. I truly believe we’ve done that with Onvo.”

Onvo has also recorded a short commercial announcing the rebrand, which can be found here. Re-modeling of key stores will begin later this fall and all stores are expected to be remodeled by the end of Summer 2021. All locations will remain open throughout the remodeling process.

Founded in 1988 in Tunkhannock, Penn., Onvo has grown into a network of over 50 businesses, including 32 travel plazas and gas stations, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants and 5 hotels located throughout Northeast-ern and Central Pennsylvania, with the company recently branching into neighboring upstate New York.