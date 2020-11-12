PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of ERP, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and marketing cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, today announced they are working with NCR Corporation to provide a mobile payment solution to convenience retailers.

Touch-free payment is becoming the preferred method for consumers during the COVID-19 outbreak. This integration allows convenience retailers with the latest NCR point-of-sale (POS) to use PDI’s mobile payment capabilities for payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Venmo, PayPal, or ACH. PDI recently added payments to its Marketing Cloud Solutions offering after acquiring ZipLine, the industry leader for ACH payment and provider of mobile payment technology. The new solution can be used to process mobile payments inside a convenience store or at the pump.

“PDI has a history of providing fit-for-purpose solutions that enable convenience retailers to deliver better experiences for their customers,” said Brian Jefferson, senior vice president and general manager, Retail, Marketing Cloud Solutions at PDI. “Our partnership with NCR is another important milestone as we continue to offer convenient and safe ways for consumers to fuel up and shop during this time.”