PDI, a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has acquired Universe Group plc, the British financial technology company. The transaction includes the acquisition of Universe Group entities htec and Celtech. htec is widely known throughout the United Kingdom for its comprehensive, real-time technology, as well as its service solutions that support 5,700 retail sites and more than 15 billion transactions each year.

This latest investment in the UK and Ireland further expands PDI’s international growth, with an emphasis on strengthening the enterprise productivity business since entering the global Point of Sale (POS) market in 2021. In addition to increasing its vertical stack solution offering, PDI will significantly increase its regional presence as Universe Group employees join the global PDI organization.

“At PDI, we’re focused on growing globally to support convenience and petroleum customers worldwide,” said Brad McGuinness, Senior Vice President, POS Solutions at PDI. “The Universe Group team adds significant breadth and experience to what we can offer in the UK and Ireland, and we look forward to building on this foundation as we increase our capabilities and capacity.”

With Universe Group, htec, and Celtech, PDI continues supporting retailers throughout the region in driving efficiency into their daily operations. This includes htec POS and back-office products; indoor and outdoor payment terminals and associated applications; fuel control capabilities; payment processing gateways; and hardware warehouse and distribution solutions. In addition, the existing htec team, support center, and repair center will now help in-region PDI customers.

“At Universe Group we’ve always focused on bringing real-time solutions, control, and outstanding service across our customer portfolio. We strive to always help by adding value,” said Neil Radley, Chief Executive Officer, Universe Group. “In joining PDI we will be able to deepen our customer offering and develop our capability more rapidly both the in the UK and beyond.”

Berenson & Company and VSA Capital Limited served as financial advisors to PDI in connection with the transaction.