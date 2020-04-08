PDI, a global provider of back office, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and loyalty solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced a partnership with Vroom Delivery to launch an order ahead and pickup or delivery feature. Vroom Delivery, headquartered in Chicago, is the first mobile ordering platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the $654.3 billion convenience store industry (c-store). Combined with PDI’s back office pricebook and accounting systems plus its Marketing Cloud loyalty platform – this will provide convenience retailers with a true comprehensive solution to enable mobile ordering, pickup and delivery.

“The partnership with Vroom Delivery provides PDI the opportunity to support c-stores and help them serve their communities during this global crisis,” said Brandon Logsdon, president and general manager of Marketing Cloud Solutions at PDI. “With Vroom Delivery’s mobile order and delivery service and our PDI Marketing Cloud platform, convenience retailers gain a much needed solution to help fight this pandemic and give customers a safe alternative for buying essentials.”

This partnership benefits convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers in the following ways:

Getting up and running quickly with a digital, delivery and pickup solution.

Keeping c-store personnel, customers and delivery drivers connected with cloud-based tools that provide visibility throughout the purchase process.

Helping retailers preserve margin by owning the end-to-end solution, enabling delivery of age-restricted products and providing delivery jobs to employees.

Utilizing a solution to compete with online ordering capabilities.

PDI continues to look for new ways to more holistically serve the convenience retail industry from single store operators to multi-store chains. Vroom Delivery was built by convenience retail operators for this industry, making it an ideal fit with PDI’s suite of software applications for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries.

“We’re excited to partner with PDI to quickly bring new capabilities to convenience retailers and their customers,” says John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery.