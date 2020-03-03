PDI, a global provider of ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics, and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries announced a partnership with P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce. The PDI Marketing Cloud Platform will integrate P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform to make it easy for convenience retailers to create a frictionless customer experience.

Together PDI and P97 are making it simple for convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers to launch loyalty and mobile payments. Along with integrating the mobile payment technology into the PDI Marketing Cloud Platform, PDI will be a reseller for P97’s mobile commerce platform. This streamlines the entire process for implementing, launching and supporting a loyalty program.

The combined solution brings simplicity and enables secure mobile payments, targeted offers and personalized promotions at the pump and in the store. The PDI Marketing Cloud Platform has an extensive toolset for managing member pricing, clubs and points-based programs, and sophisticated loyalty features, such as triggered rewards and personalized communications driven by customer insights. It’s the perfect complement to P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform that helps drivers locate convenience store locations and pay for fuel.

PDI and P97, along with their joint customer Shell, are making it even easier for drivers to save on fuel and pay with the Fuel Rewards® program and the Shell app. At approximately 11,000 Shell sites across the United States, the Shell app provides customers a mobile payment experience with enhanced security and more ways to save with cents off per gallon fuel discounts at the pump and inside the store.

“We’re excited to partner with P97 to provide integrated solutions inclusive of rewards, discounts and digital payments,” said Brian Jefferson, senior vice president and general manager of Retail, PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions at PDI. “The launch of the Shell app with Shell Pay & Save validates the power of combining loyalty and mobile payments so that customers can easily earn rewards, pay and go.”

“Shell and PDI recognize the importance of enhancing every step of the customer journey,” Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97 said. “We are thrilled to be working with both Shell and PDI on the Shell Pay & Save initiative and look forward to the continued growth of our partnership to other Shell channels such as connected car.”