PDI, a global provider of ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced its PDI Enterprise Managed service for small to mid-sized convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers.

The offering combines the software management capabilities and expertise of PDI’s Managed Services team with a complete, feature-rich, industry-specific ERP solution in a hosted environment. This service enables operators to quickly adapt to changing customer expectations and business needs.

PDI Enterprise Managed includes the following:

ERP Software : Provides access to PDI’s world-class ERP software, Enterprise, at an affordable price.

: Provides access to PDI’s world-class ERP software, Enterprise, at an affordable price. Hosting Services : Ensures timely maintenance and upgrades with an all-in-one hosting solution for increased peace of mind.

: Ensures timely maintenance and upgrades with an all-in-one hosting solution for increased peace of mind. Managed Services : Provides skilled and knowledgeable team of experts to help run the store operations.

: Provides skilled and knowledgeable team of experts to help run the store operations. Handheld Scanner: Offers a ready-to-use, software-integrated handheld designed to manage audit, lottery, store receiving, and real-time inventory.

PDI’s Managed Services team provides end-to-end operational visibility to keep stores running at peak performance — from daily store reporting, home office audits, pricebook, financials, item level inventory, inventory optimization, market basket, rebate management, lottery and fuel inventory management.

”Most small and medium-sized businesses don’t have an ERP solution that is also fully managed,” said Annie Hammons, vice president of North America Consulting and Managed Services, PDI. “In a time when companies may be strapped for resources or struggling with remote workforce requirements due to the COVID-19 crisis, PDI Enterprise Managed provides an affordable solution that includes managed services and cloud-hosted software to help them get up and running fast.”