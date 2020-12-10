PDI, a global provider of ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics, and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire Cybera, a leading provider of network and security solutions. PDI has also entered into an agreement with ControlScan to purchase their Managed Security Services (MSS). The transactions are expected to close by the end of the year.

According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), data breaches and payment security top the list of “major issues” affecting today’s convenience industry. PDI’s growth strategy has been focused on expanding and enhancing its solutions portfolio to serve the needs of convenience retailers and multi-site operators as they pursue their digital transformation strategies.

“Our customers are facing increasing complexity as they adopt new technologies and leverage data to deliver better customer experiences,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. “We look forward to bringing together the solutions and expertise from Cybera and ControlScan MSS to provide trusted security solutions to our customers.”

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

About Cybera

Cybera cloud networks and service edge solutions empower businesses to accelerate the deployment of new technologies, services, and digital transformation strategies. As a leading provider of SD-WAN Edge solutions for the petro C-store and retail markets, Cybera solves the networking and security needs of highly distributed enterprises. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company operates in 23 countries worldwide, serving more than 90,000 customer locations.

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24×7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information, visit www.controlscan.com.