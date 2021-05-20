PCS Software (PCS) announced a partnership with Geotab to integrate its electronic logging device (ELD) compliance products and services with PCS’ growing marketplace of cloud-integrated, API-connected applications. Customers can now more readily access the most applicable compliance materials and log data—including Hours of Service (HOS), Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting (DVIR), driver identification, messaging and more – without having to involve an additional, separate program.

By integrating Geotab’s solutions with the PCS TMS platform, companies can meet compliance regulations while increasing productivity and enhancing driver safety. On the intuitive PCS Mobile Express app, drivers can record their HOS status digitally, allowing managers to stay up to date on fleet compliance in real-time. Through the web portal and TMS Express, logistics professionals can now manage violation alerts and access detailed reports on driver logs and remaining hours from any desktop or mobile device.

Additionally, driver downtime and compliance violations are minimized through an end-to-end inspection workflow that simplifies vehicle maintenance. DVIRs will be reported immediately through TMS Express, letting mechanics and maintenance departments know about any maintenance issues before trucks return to the shop.

“Compliance is a necessary part of our business, but it can often be more difficult than it needs to be. This partnership with Geotab allows PCS to make compliance a seamless part of a company’s workflow on our platform, bringing us closer to a fully digitized, end-to-end experience,” said Tom Wulf, Vice President of Channel Partnerships at PCS Software.

For more information about PCS Software and its comprehensive platform, please visit www.pcssoft.com.