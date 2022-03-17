Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, announced that Petroleum Card Services (PCS), its payment processing solutions provider for U.S. gas stations and convenience stores (C-stores), won in the ‘Supplier of the Year’ category at the Neighborhood Market Association (NMA)’s Annual Banquet and Award Celebration. The winners were announced at the association’s 26th annual awards ceremony, held Friday, March 11, 2022, in San Diego, California.

The NMA’s Annual Banquet brings retailers, suppliers, government representatives, and community leaders together to recognize the very best service providers for their contributions within the community and across the industry. PCS’ win builds on a long-standing partnership with the NMA to support their core mission of empowering and providing greater representation to family-owned businesses in California, Nevada, and Arizona. An expanded partnership in 2021 saw PCS become NMA’s preferred payments processor.

With over two decades’ experience providing personalized payments expertise to independent, unbranded gas stations, PCS’ latest award reflects its commitment to delivering tailored solutions to service every aspect of a business’s day-to-day payments needs.

Over the last 12 months, PCS implemented a number of product updates and fraud prevention tools designed to assist in upgrading payment terminals and point of sale (POS) systems for EMV compliance and to better protect businesses and their consumers against fraudulent activity. These enhancements provide partners with the ability to proactively respond to emerging threats at the pump and securely process transactions while remaining compliant with regulatory standards.

Further demonstrating its focus on building meaningful industry relationships, PCS continues to place a strong emphasis on working collaboratively with community partners like NMA to educate businesses and association members on how to best navigate the evolving space.

Lori Griboski, VP, Petroleum Sales at Paysafe’s Petroleum Card Services, said: “We’re so proud to see PCS recognized as the leading supplier of payment processing solutions at this year’s award ceremony. It’s an honor to receive recognition from the NMA, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the Association by providing its members with unparalleled support and the expertise needed to take their businesses to the next level.”

Marlon Oram Mansour, President at Neighborhood Market Association, commented: “Our partnership with PCS has been new, but we hope to continue this fruitful and successful relationship for many years. Having the chance to work with a company that both does great work and has a family-like atmosphere is wonderful.”