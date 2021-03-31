In collaboration with bp, Patriot Capital is offering a $500 rebate per new dispenser financed in the U.S. bp and Patriot Capital partnered to give customers extra assistance to meet EMV standards before the April 17, 2021 deadline and avoid fraud.

The $500 rebate is only available when financing with Patriot Capital. Only new, EMV-compliant dispensers purchased by jobbers or dealers of bp or Amoco sites qualify.

Patriot Capital President Chris Santy said, “We want to help as many customers as we can avoid chargebacks and keep their businesses safe. We are thrilled to offer this program together with bp.”

To receive the rebate, customers follow the normal process of completing a 1-page credit application and ordering through the equipment distributor of their choice.

In March of 2020, bp endorsed Patriot Capital as its preferred financing partner and announced special interest rates for bp dealers and jobbers. Customers can use those rates and still collect the $500 per dispenser rebate.

For more information, or to apply for the promotion, interested parties should visit: www.patriotcapitalcorp.com/bp

Patriot Capital has been delivering fast and affordable business equipment financing solutions to the convenience store and commercial petroleum industry since October 2000.