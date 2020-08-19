Patrick Loftus has joined NACS as its survey research and data visualization manager.

Loftus joins the NACS Research team to help manage a robust portfolio of quantitative and qualitative research solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the convenience and fuel retail industry, including the NACS State of the Industry Report and NACS State of the Industry Compensation Report, as well as the NACS CSX benchmarking database and annual NACS State of the Industry Summit.

Loftus worked at Gartner and its former subsidiary CEB for more than a decade in a series of increasingly responsible positions, most recently as senior principal of data science and benchmarking. In this role, he directed more than 20 diagnostic survey and benchmarking initiatives with participation from approximately 1,000 clients across sectors annually.

NACS serves the $648 billion convenience and fuel retailing industry by sharing ideas and insights in its award-winning publications NACS Magazine and the Convenience Matters podcast, creating unique networking and education opportunities and through industry-leading research and analysis.

Loftus earned a B.A. from American University with a double major in history and economics.