Parkland Corporation, a leading customer focused convenience retail and fuel marketing business, announced today that it plans to build the ‘Electric Charging Destination of the Future’ and set a new standard for electric vehicle charging and customer experience. Parkland has developed its initial architectural concept by sponsoring an international design competition operated by Electric Autonomy Canada, a leading news platform focused on electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.
“Consistent with our energy transition and convenience destination strategy, our goal in sponsoring this competition was to engage talented architects and designers from around the world, invite them to put the needs of EV customers first, and entirely reimagine their experience,” said Darren Smart, SVP Energy Transition and Corporate Development. “We are committed to bringing the winning concept to life as part of our ambitious EV charging strategy in British Columbia and believe the concept could be extended to our other geographies when we see opportunity to meet emerging customer demand.”
A sustainably built electric charging destination of the future
The winning design was created by James Silvester, an award-winning Scotland-based architect with extensive global experience designing sustainable architecture. Named, ‘More with Less’, the design creates a relaxing environment, where electric vehicle drivers can take a breath, and recharge not just their vehicles, but themselves.
“The environmentally friendly materials and modular nature of the ‘More with Less’ concept, provides tremendous versatility,” added Smart. “It can be scaled large or small, accommodate the amenities we know EV customers value while they charge, such as our ON the RUN convenience stores and high-quality dining. It also creates a series of outdoor spaces. The result is a destination that customers can enjoy and an environment where nature is integral to the structure. We look forward to working with James to further hone the design and identify a suitable location where we can bring it to life and create a world-class experience for EV drivers.”
Parkland’s continued commitment to energy transition and renewables leadership
Bringing the winning design to life is a natural extension of our energy transition and renewables activities. This includes previously announced plans to open British Columbia’s largest network (by site count) of ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers. These are co-located with ON the RUN branded convenience stores and Triple O’s restaurants on high-traffic routes through British Columbia and into Calgary. We expect this network will be complete in the second half of 2022. In addition, underpinned by our commitment to a lower carbon future, we continue to extend our leading co-processing and renewable fuel manufacturing capabilities at our Burnaby Refinery.