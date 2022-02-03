Parkland Corporation, a leading customer focused convenience retail and fuel marketing business, announced today that it plans to build the ‘Electric Charging Destination of the Future’ and set a new standard for electric vehicle charging and customer experience. Parkland has developed its initial architectural concept by sponsoring an international design competition operated by Electric Autonomy Canada, a leading news platform focused on electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.

“Consistent with our energy transition and convenience destination strategy, our goal in sponsoring this competition was to engage talented architects and designers from around the world, invite them to put the needs of EV customers first, and entirely reimagine their experience,” said Darren Smart, SVP Energy Transition and Corporate Development. “We are committed to bringing the winning concept to life as part of our ambitious EV charging strategy in British Columbia and believe the concept could be extended to our other geographies when we see opportunity to meet emerging customer demand.”