Ready Training, Inc. (RTO), full-service provider of online training solutions, announced a new partnership with convenience store operator and fuel retailing company, Parkland USA. Ready Training Online will be providing training content and services to Parkland’s retail locations throughout the United States, delivered online through RTO’s learning management system, trainingGrid®.

“We’re committed to our employees’ success and believe that proper training is essential to both their growth and our company’s success,” says Jeff Bush, VP of Business Development at Parkland USA. “Offering training developed specifically for both newly created and existing roles demonstrates our investment in the career development of employees at every level, providing more opportunities for them to advance and establish long and successful careers in the convenience store industry.”

“Using RTO’s career development learning paths known as Gears to Your Career, Parkland is now able to provide their employees with a clear avenue to growth and development within the company,” says Jeff Kahler, President and CEO at RTO.

About Ready Training Online (RTO): Founded in 2005, Ready Training Online is a full-service training provider specializing in online training solutions. RTO’s extensive convenience store-focused content library is comprised of short, engaging, performance-based training modules developed in RTO’s state-of-the-art in-house production facility. Training is delivered through their proprietary learning management system, trainingGrid®, a comprehensive training tool designed to streamline employee training, allowing organizations to deliver training online, track progress, and report success.

About Parkland USA: Parkland USA is a subsidiary of Parkland, a leading global operator and consolidator of convenience retail and fuel marketing businesses. Parkland USA has 3,000 employees throughout the United States. Parkland USA is focused around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Their strategy is enabled and underpinned by their people, as well as their values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across the organization.