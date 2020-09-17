Parkland Corp. last week announced it has acquired the license for the exclusive use of the On the Run trademark in the majority of the U.S. The company said the move positions it to expand On the Run across the U.S. to create a unified, North American convenience store brand.

“We are excited to expand the On the Run convenience store brand across the U.S. and harness the advantages of our scale,” Ian White, senior vice president, strategic marketing and innovation at Parkland said in a press release. “As we continue to advance our ambitious growth strategy, the time is right to create a unified, North American retail and convenience store brand. On the Run is an established retail brand that we can quickly and efficiently scale by leveraging the capabilities we have established in the Canadian market.”

Parkland said the deal allows it to rebrand existing U.S. convenience stores and use the On the Run brand at newly developed sites, plus positions the company for future acquisitions in the U.S. Parkland also said it will be able to provide dealers with an enhanced, bundled offer that combines a leading convenience store brand with multiple forecourt fuel brands.

“The On the Run retail brand provides a solid platform for our continued U.S. growth,” said Doug Haugh, president, Parkland USA. “Building on our existing On the Run brand image, product assortments and private label goods in Canada, we look forward to meeting the convenience needs of our U.S. customers under the On the Run banner. Our U.S. customers will enjoy enhanced interior and exterior rebranding elements, larger and brighter canopies and a variety of new product offerings, all backed by their same local and friendly service teams.”

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.