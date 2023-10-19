FleetPanda, a unified dispatch platform is proud to announce its partnership with Pacific States Petroleum, California’s largest on-site fuelling business. In an industry long stuck in paperwork and manual processes, future-thinking fuel distributors are embracing digital solutions to stay competitive, and Pacific States Petroleum is at the forefront of this transformation.

This partnership is set to propel Pacific States Petroleum into the digital era, streamlining workflows and maximizing efficiency.

With a proud 23-year legacy of reliable and consistent service, Pacific States acknowledged that heavy reliance on paperwork and manual processes led to inefficiencies and occasional errors. And these challenges were amplified by running a multi-branch operation.

Recognizing the need to bring in change and go digital, Michael Louis, Vice President at Pacific States Petroleum stated – “Managing operations for multiple branches throughout California and Nevada made it necessary to find a partner that could provide a cloud based dispatch platform.”

Pacific States found FleetPanda to be the ideal partner for their transformation.

FleetPanda’s unified dispatch solution provided everything Pacific States sought; real-time access into driver locations and inventory, efficient dispatching of call-in orders, simplified driver workflows even in remote locations and faster invoicing.

Moreover, FleetPanda’s solid support team and in-depth on-site training sessions ensured a quick and smooth transition.

“With FleetPanda, we can effortlessly keep track of our drivers and deliveries, even in isolated areas. This level of transparency has improved the way we handle the complexities of our operations. FleetPanda has kept their promise of building and updating new features and it makes us feel like we have a customized dispatch solution!” – added Michael Louis, Vice President, Pacific States Petroleum.”

Talking about the impact of this partnership, FleetPanda’s founder, Pavan Maheshwari, says – “The idea of complete digital transformation might seem challenging, you can always start small, and the difference it can bring to your business is remarkable. And Pacific State’s journey to higher efficiency is a testament to the importance of technology to lead a successful business.”